Rep. Al Green calls on Gov. Abbott to reveal who gave him misleading info about Uvalde shooting

Rep. Al Green wants Gov. Greg Abbott to reveal where he got the information he gave during a news conference on the day after the shooting.

Rep. Al Green said that not revealing those names is a "cover-up."

It has been about nine weeks since the tragedy, which happened on May 24 and is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Green and others held a news conference on Monday in an attempt to get answers. They said the request isn't political and instead say it's the public's right to know.

"Governor, vindicate yourself," Green said at the news conference.

Green wants Abbott to reveal where he got the information he gave during a news conference on the day after the shooting.

"The reason it was not worse because law enforcement officials did what they do. They showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives," Abbott said during that news conference.

Two days after Abbott's remarks, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steven McCraw, said that wasn't what happened.

"It was the wrong decision, period," he said at the time.

McCraw said this when it was revealed that it took responding officers more than an hour to get inside the classroom with the shooter. That same afternoon, Abbott voiced his displeasure about the information he received two days prior.

"Yes. I was misled. I am livid about what happened,” Abbott said on May 27.

Last week, Abbott said the information he shared "was provided during a briefing by a roomful of law enforcement and public officials." Green wants to know who those officials are.

“The public has a right to know who these people were, and at this point, the governor is now covering their names up,” Green said.

If they don't get the answers they want, Green said he and others could hold a peaceful protest in front of the Governor's Mansion. Another option is Congressional hearings.

“And we can call witnesses. We just recently found that persons who decide that they’re going to ignore Congressional can be prosecuted. I hope the governor got that message,” Green said.

Green said he plans to talk about the issue on the House floor sometime this week.