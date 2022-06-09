Remembering the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary as new school year begins

Counselors specializing in trauma and grief will be available to staff and students across all campuses.

UVALDE, Texas — The anticipation for the first day of school is building for students and staff at Robb Elementary.

For the first time since the tragedy three months ago—that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, students will be back in the classroom.

Some parents and their children are hesitant about going back to school.

Many are worried about their safety and feel like not enough has been done to protect them.

Still, administrators say they’re going to make sure students have a successful start to the school year saying they’re going to love on the students, staff and their parents, while also keeping the 21 lost as an inspiration as they return to school.

They’ve delayed the start of the school year to strengthen security and safety at their campuses.

For many students, it will be an emotional day.

That’s why counselors specializing in trauma and grief will be available to students and staff at all campuses.

One of the organizations providing support is the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas. They’re one of many, serving on the ground and they’ve raised $2.4 million to open a center in Uvalde.

They’ve also spent the summer training teachers and staff, because many of the students will now be looking toward the adults for support.

“To help them understand how they keep themselves safe to know someone is there in case they feel they really can’t handle a moment or they need a moment, a moment away from other children.”

A total of six counselors and social workers have joined the Uvalde CISD team this year.