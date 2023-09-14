Judge rules DA cannot interfere in lawsuit over public records related to Uvalde mass shooting

Media companies, including KHOU 11 and our sister TEGNA stations in Texas, are part of the suit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The legal battle over public records in the Uvalde school shooting continues.

A court in Travis County has ruled Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell cannot intervene in the lawsuit filed by news organizations, including KHOU 11 and our sister TEGNA stations in Texas, against the Texas Department of Public Safety to obtain public records in the Uvalde school shooting.

Mitchell claimed that releasing records could tarnish future testimony should her office investigate.

The lawsuit maintains that victims in this tragedy have a compelling need for this information.