Jackie Cazares dreamed of visiting Paris before she was killed in a school shooting. Her family went in her honor.

"Since the opportunity was stolen from you, I feel like I had to do this for you, and finally give you a chance to visit Paris."

PARIS, France — One of Jackie Cazares' dreams was to visit Paris after graduating high school, but her life was cut really short before she could ever make it there.

At just 9 years old, Jackie was killed in a school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Eighteen other students around her age were also killed, along with two teachers.

In a journal entry -- just eight months before the shooting -- Jackie writes how she had been saving money to one day go to Paris.

"And if one day I can go to Paris, I will love see the Eiffel Tower and see the city light," she wrote.

That dream didn't come true for Jackie, but her family made sure they lived it for her.

Jackie's older sister, Jazmin Cazares, recently graduated high school in Uvalde. To honor her little sister, she and her parents packed their bags and hopped on a plane to Jacki's dream vacation.

"We made it sister," Jazmin posted to her Twitter page with pictures of her and her parents standing near the Eiffel Tower. "Since the opportunity was stolen from you, I feel like I had to do this for you, and finally give you a chance to visit Paris."

We made it sister! I know you wanted to visit Paris for your high school graduation. Since this opportunity was stolen from you, I felt like I had to do this for you, and finally give you a chance to visit Paris. pic.twitter.com/8wKqwpvnLy — Jazmin Cazares (@jazlikescheese) June 7, 2023

In one of the photos posted to Jazmin's Twitter is a picture of Jackie with angel wings and a graduation cap sitting on top of it.