Forever Uvalde Strong | Texans rally in support of parents, students returning to school

While not all of us could be in Uvalde on this difficult day, many Texans carried the Uvalde Strong message across the state.

UVALDE, Texas — On a day when the community of Uvalde could have felt so alone and isolated, Texans stepped up to show their support.

From the Panhandle to the Valley.

West Texas to the Golden Triangle.

Texans wore maroon and white – a simple, but powerful message to Uvalde.

KHOU 11 asked you to share your photos supporting Uvalde and hundreds of you answered. We received photos from students, teachers and whole schools. We received photos from parents and anyone else who wanted their counterparts in Uvalde to know they are not alone.

Whole classrooms from Port Neches to Weimer took photos in their maroon and white. So did the kindergarten teachers in Somerset and the dance team at Los Fresnos.

In El Paso, a community still healing from its own tragedy, a mom made a bow for her daughter to wear. It was adorned with 21 sequins in memory of the precious lives lost in Robb Elementary on May 24.