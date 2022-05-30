Congressman Joaquin Castro joins push to demolish Robb Elementary, build new place for students

"These people are going through just unimaginable pain and grief, and you know they asked for a few things: they demanded change on gun reform and gun safety laws. People kept asking me how is it that an 18-year-old can go into a store and buy an AR-15, but he can't even go in and buy beer and cigarettes. They're also concerned about their other little kids who are in elementary school, and they don't want those kids to have to go back into Robb Elementary next year. And so I'm going to be pushing the president and the governor to work together to make sure that they're able to build them a new school. I know that State Senator Roland Gutierrez is working hard on this as well, so those kids who did survive, and their relatives, don't have to go back to Robb Elementary. And then they finally want answers to what happened there. You know it took law enforcement by some accounts, an hour, over an hour, to actually go into that classroom and take out the shooter… and they keep wondering 'Why did it happen to our kids? Why did it happen in Uvalde?' Because we've seen scenarios like this before and this is unprecedented. It's just never happened like this before."