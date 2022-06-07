New report criticizes law enforcement response to Uvalde elementary school massacre

The new ALERRT team report says there were multiple missed opportunities for law enforcement to engage the shooter sooner.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A new report released by Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training experts addresses critical issues that led to the shooter spending more time inside Robb Elementary School.

The massacre happened on May 24, and according to the ALERRT report, there were three missed chances to slow the gunman before the fatal shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two adults. The report said it's still unclear why officers finally breached the classroom at 12:50 p.m. – more than one hour after the gunman entered the school.

The ALERRT team consists of national experts with a combined 150 years of law enforcement experience. They train officers to respond to various scenarios including active shooter situations. Part of that training includes after-action reports.

The 26-page report on Robb Elementary points out several missed opportunities by officers to take down or stall the shooter including the moment when a “Uvalde police officer was armed with a rifle prior to the suspect entering the ... exterior hall. However, he asked his supervisor for permission to shoot ... When he turned back to address the suspect, he had already entered” the school.

Lt. John Dombrowa, a 20-year ALERRT instructor, said that according to Texas law, that officer was within his rights to use deadly force to stop the shooter.

”If you perceive someone is a threat, then you can use deadly force to preserve life or save the life of a third party. If someone is right next to you, if there is a deadly force consideration, then you have to decide,” Dombrowa said.

The report also said officers could have tried to breach the classroom through sheetrock and windows.

“It is possible that some of the people who died during this event could have been saved,” the report said.

In a scenario where seconds matter, the report also reveals, “It did not appear that any of the officers were in possession of breaching tools, medical equipment, ballistic shields or 'go-bags.'”

“The rational behind that would be most officers carry a tourniquet on their belt, but this would be an opportunity to carry more supplies in case we come into an incident where there is a higher number of casualties,” Dombrowa said.

The report also shows that officers who tried to stop the gunman "lost momentum" after taking fire as they waited for more weapons, including tear gas, to arrive.

Dombrowa said the report is just a part of the puzzle. As new information is revealed, it will likely be used in simulations where officers train for similar situations.

“The whole intent of the report is to improve response in the future,” Dombrowa said.

The Uvalde report will be updated as new information is released. It will ultimately be used to help train officers across the state.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement on the report:

"ALERRT's 26-page report outlining the attack on Robb Elementary School in complete detail was very difficult for me to read today as it will be for all Texans. This report is the first official report released to the public on the timeline of the events on that tragic day. There will be reports from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Texas Rangers, and District Attorney in the coming weeks and months.

"Those reports will include information based on hundreds of interviews from those on the scene that day. Every interview will be matched against other interviews if there are differences and matched to audio and video timeline evidence.