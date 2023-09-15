LIVE UPDATES: Paxton impeachment closing arguments set, before senators decide his fate

Track all of the updates from closing arguments and deliberations here.

AUSTIN, Texas — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial has reached its final stages.

Both sides will deliver closing arguments in the trial on Friday morning, and then 30 Texas senators will begin deliberating the fate of Paxton, who's on trial for 16 articles of impeachment.

Paxton is accused of a range of allegations, including disregard of duty and bribery involving Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer who is a Paxton donor and friend.

Over the course of the two-week trial, senators heard from several whistleblower employees who were fired after raising concerns of Paxton's involvement with Paul. A special prosecutor hired by Paxton to allegedly investigate on Paul's behalf also took the stand, along with current Paxton employees who testified for his defense.

The testimony wrapped Thursday evening, when Paxton's attorneys rested their case.

Day 8 recap

Paxton's defense rests, closing arguments scheduled

At 5:35 p.m., Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that the defense has rested their case. The two sides then began conferencing with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who after about 45 minutes announced that closing arguments would begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

Each side will get one hour for closing arguments.

The trial rules also allowed for time for rebuttals, but Patrick did not announce any plans for a rebuttal.

Paxton deputy says state should still pay whistleblower settlement

Grant Dorfman, the current deputy first assistant attorney general under Paxton, testified Thursday about why the office settled for $3.3. million with four whistleblowers and said the state should be the one to pay it.

The fired whistleblowers -- former staffers who raised concerns about Paxton's involvement with Nate Paul: Blake Brickman, David Maxwell, Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley -- were among Paxton's top staffers who went to the FBI with allegations about Paxton and Paul, an Austin real estate developer at the center of bribery accusations against Paxton.

Dorfman, who joined Paxton's top staff after the whistleblowers were fired, took the stand Thursday and was questioned about how the settlement with the whistleblowers was reached.

Dorfman said the attorney general's office hashed out the settlement with the whistleblowers' attorneys over the course of two mediation sessions in February 2021.

Dorfman said the attorney general's office, at Paxton's authority, decided it would "certainly" be best settle the case, given the costs involved with such litigation. The two sides settled on $3.3 million, which was "more than we would have like to settle for," Dorfman said, but he acknowledged that's often how settlements go.

When asked if Paxton was ever liable in the whistleblower lawsuit, Dorfman explained that the agency, not Paxton, was the defendant. And when asked if the he still believes the state should pay out the settlement, Dorfman said it should.

The settlement has yet to be paid. A state payment would have to be approved by the state legislature. Paxton has asked legislators to pay the lawsuit, a move they've yet to approve.

AG's HR director says whistleblowers were fired for good reason

Henry De La Garza, the assistant attorney general over the office's human resources division, testified that the whistleblowers who were fired in 2020 were fired for good reason.

The fired whistleblowers were David Maxwell, Mark Penley, Ryan Vassar and Blake Brickman, all of whom have testified against Paxton in his impeachment trial.

De La Garza said the four were exempt from being designated as whistleblowers because they were "high-level policymakers" as part of Paxton's top staff. All four were fired after raising concerns over Paxton's alleged dealings with and alleged favors for Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of the case against Paxton.