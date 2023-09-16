'The jury has spoken' | Lawmakers, politicians react to Ken Paxton's acquittal in impeachment trial

The allegations against Paxton ranged from bribery to disregard of duty and misuse of power.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas senators have acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 impeachment articles in his trial, allowing him to return to office.

A 2/3 vote in favor of finding Paxton guilty was required to sustain any of the impeachment articles, but none of the votes reached that threshold, or even a majority in favor of guilty. Most of the articles were voted down 16-14; Article Four was voted down 28-2. Article Eight failed 22-8.

Paxton had faced 20 articles of impeachment, but senators were only hearing 16 of the articles in the trial, which spanned nearly two weeks at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

Here is how Texas lawmakers reacted to the verdict:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

"The jury has spoken. Attorney General Ken Paxton received a fair trial as required by the Texas Constitution. I look forward to continuing to work with the Attorney General to secure the border and protect Texas from federal overreach."

Texas GOP:

"The Texas Senate voted today to reject all 20 articles of impeachment brought by the House against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Republican Part of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi said: Today, after a trial in which the House could muster no evidence of a crime, the Texas Senate overwhelmingly voted to acquit Attorney General Ken Paxton of all counts. Speaker Dade Phelan and his leadership team should be embarrassed for putting Texas through the time and expense of this political sham of an impeachment. We invite the House Republican Caucus to choose leadership moving forward who will unify a Republican governing coalition behind out common goals, instead of sharing power withy Democrats who use it to persecute our Republican statewide officer holders. We welcome Ken Paxton back to the Attorney General's Office and anticipate many more conservative victories defending Texas and preserving the America we love for our children and grandchildren."

Texas House Democratic Caucus:

"The Texas Senate failed to convict Attorney General Ken Paxton for any one of sixteen presented articles of impeachment concerning bribery, dereliction of duty, disregard of official duty, and obstruction of justice. Earlier this May, the Texas House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly, 121 to 23, to impeach Ken Paxton."

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa:

“It’s clear that the fix was in from the beginning, and that as long as Republicans control our government, Republican elected officials won’t face consequences for ethical or criminal offenses. In true Texas Republican fashion, Paxton crime organization beneficiary Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and his Republican minions placed the reputation of their friend and the will of his campaign donors above the rule of law. After eight days of damning testimony detailing corruption, lies, and abuse of power, and thousands of pages of grueling evidence – the Texas Senate voted to acquit Ken Paxton of his crimes and allowed him to retain his office.

“Today, one fact was made abundantly clear to the majority of Texans: there is no justice as long as Republicans remain in control of our state. Ken Paxton did nothing short of weaponizing the Attorney General’s office to benefit his wealthy friend that bankrolled his campaign and subsidized his extramarital affair. And now, our criminally indicted Texas Attorney General will continue his reign as Texas’ top criminal without facing any accountability whatsoever.

“This is an enormously sad day in Texas history. From the start of this trial, Ken Paxton (also known affectionately as ‘Dave P’) and his defense hid from the truth – and Dan Patrick protected him every step of the way. Leaving out key witnesses such as Laura Olson, and shielding Paxton himself from testifying, denied the public access to the truth of the extent of Paxton’s crimes. In what American judicial proceeding would a judge be allowed to preside over a court while a $2 million campaign loan from the defendant hung over his head? Republicans don’t respect the rule of law - their morals are based on self-enrichment and codifying the suffering of working people.

“Above all else, Texans deserve better. Paxton is not an honest or honorable man. He has brought great shame to the Attorney General’s office and the state of Texas. But make no mistake – as Paxton takes his “victory” lap to Maine with Tucker Carlson – the Texas Democratic Party is focused on recruiting, resourcing and training for candidates and local leaders so that the likes of Ken Paxton are never elected to represent a single Texan again. The campaign to bring justice to the Attorney General’s office, and hold the leaders of the Paxton crime organization accountable, begins today.”

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian):

"Speaker Phelan must step down now for empowering this Democrat effort while killing Republican priorities. I am also demanding the State Auditor investigate how much tax money this wasted."

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio):

“A broken and corrupt system allowed Ken Paxton to abuse the powers of his office. Hard-right Republicans decided today that it’s okay to take bribes and lie to the public, as long as you are the Republican Attorney General of Texas. People elected to office are sworn to an oath to protect all the citizens under their charge, not their ultra wealthy, well-connected friends. Today, Texas Republicans decided that the corruption and lies of people like Ken Paxton and Ted Cruz are fine by them,” stated Senator Roland Gutierrez.

“Texas cannot take any more lies, scams, or neglect from Republican charlatans. Our system is broken by Republicans who are only paying lip service to our families while looking out for themselves.”

“This is the same cover up I saw in Uvalde, Texas is riddled with it. I am going to keep fighting corruption in the State of Texas. I’m mad as hell and I know plenty of Texans who feel that way too. I’m ready to get back out there and work to get our state back on the right track.”

Chairman of Collin County Republican Party Abraham George:

"4.2 Million Votes resonate deeply in Texas! This monumental triumph is a resounding win for dedicated grassroots Republicans. Let's channel this energy into addressing the vital concerns of everyday Texans: our economy, border security, inflation, school safety, ending property tax and the revitalization of our infrastructure. The precious time and resources squandered by our own representatives in this political theater could have been harnessed to address our foremost priorities. When even our House members struggle to get Democrat support for impeachment articles, it's an unequivocal call to clean the Texas House. Starts now!"

Beto O'Rourke:

"Texas Republicans just acquitted Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment. They think corruption and authoritarianism can win out in Texas. It’s on us to prove them wrong."

