KHOU 11 political analyst Brandon Rottinghaus breaks down Day 1 of the Paxton impeachment trial

Rottinghaus said Day 1, both sides were feeling each out out, with the real meat of the trial starting Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Tuesday was the first day in the impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The trial centers around 16 articles of impeachment. The Senators hearing the case decided not to throw any of them out and did it with Republican support. They were all swon in and opening statements were given, followed by the first witness in the trial.

KHOU 11's Marcelino Benito spoke with political analyst Brandon Rottinghaus about how the first day played out and what we can expect on Day 2.

Paxton won't testify in the trial. He didn't even stay for Tuesday's proceedings after lunch.

"Dan Patrick is running a pretty tight ship," Rottinghaus said. "They've indicated they want this to basically be a criminal trial and so the fact that he's in this position means that he doesn't have to testify because it might incriminate him. So they want to keep it as brief as possible. I think strategically, his side wants to make sure that they don't put him out there any more than they have to to expose him either politically or legally."

Monday was primarily procedural. We heard from the first witness on Tuesday. Can we expect the meat of the trial to really get going Wednesday?

"I think we will," Rottinghaus said. "This is kind of a pace setting day. We're seeing the cars kind of play out and figure out where they are in line and I think the goal for them is to figure out kind of what exactly they can do to further their own cause. And we saw some haymakers thrown by the defense. We saw some of the prosecution. I think the a little more demure, so this is definitely kind of one of those let's feel it out kind of a day."

With protesters in Houston and Paxton supporters wearing matching red outfits in Austin, there's a lot of political theater at play.

"It's unavoidable, right?" said Rottinghaus. "You've got a trial, basically that's political, but it's also legal, so a lot going on. There's a lot of politics rolling around., as we saw the defense basically accuse Dade Phelan of being kind of right in the middle of all this. So it definitely is going to be pretty political. We're going to see primaries from this. We’re going to see money floating around because of this, so everyone’ trying to figure out where they stand."

That's just Day 1. Stay with us as we get to Day 2 on Wednesday.