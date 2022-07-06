Matthew McConaughey makes passionate plea for changes in gun laws following Uvalde mass shooting

McConaughey spoke Tuesday at the White House press briefing.

HOUSTON — Actor and Uvalde, Texas native Matthew McConaughey was in Washington D.C. today and spoke during the White House press briefing about the mass shooting in his hometown, lives lost at Robb Elementary School and the need to move forward in the wake of the tragedy.

In his speech, he said he sees progress, but implored lawmakers to get something done to prevent another tragedy.

"How can the loss of these lives matter?" said McConaughey. "While we honor and acknowledge the victims, we need to acknowledge this time, it seems there is something different. There's a sense that somehow there's a viable path forward."

McConaughey also spoke of some of the victims of the shooting. You can watch that below.

McConaughey's speech from the White House press briefing room came as we're learning a deal on guns and school safety may be close to the finish line. Reporter Gerald Harris is covering that part of the story and will have an update coming up on KHOU 11 News at 4 p.m.