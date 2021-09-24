Gabby Petito's funeral held at Moloney Funeral Home in New York

In lieu of flowers, Gabby's family is asking for donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation.

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Family and friends of Gabby Petito welcome the community to honor the 22-year-old North Port woman's life.

The service started at 12 p.m. and will go until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York, according to a tweet from Gabby's dad, Joseph Petito. The funeral is open to the public.

You can watch part of the service below.

Donations can be made electronically here.

Moloney Funeral Home held a candlelight vigil Friday night for the community to show their love and support for Gabby and her family. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Petito/Schmidt family.

Authorities confirmed that Gabby's body was found at Grand Teton National Park on Sunday after she vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Medical examiners initially ruled her cause of death a homicide.

Crews are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in this case, since he went on a hike at Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve last week and never returned, according to his family.