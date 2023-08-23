Giuliani, a former Trump attorney, had his bond set at $150,000 earlier in the day

ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani, the one-time attorney for former President Donald Trump, turned himself in at the Fulton County jail Wednesday on charges that he criminally interfered in the 2020 election.

Giuliani arrived at the jail around 3 p.m., 11Alive's crew at the scene reports. His booking was completed roughly 10 minutes later, according to jail records.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office issued a media advisory that mugshots for all defendants booked related to the RICO case would be released daily at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, four mugshots were released of other defendants in advance of 4 p.m. and it was not clear if Giuliani's would be issued to media.



The former New York City Mayor was not with his attorneys — Brian Tevis and John Esposito — when they arrived at the Fulton County Courthouse around 1:15 p.m. to negotiate the terms of his bond. Tevis and Esposito did not speak to reporters inside the building before they got on an elevator likely bound for one of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' offices.

Giuliani's bond was set at $150,000 and entered into the court record just after 2:30 p.m.

Giuliani faces 13 charges, including false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Giuliani made allegations of fraud during hearings before the Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate. Those claims resulted in death threats against Fulton election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Giuliani accused the pair of mishandling ballots.

Giuliani was one of 19 people, including Trump, who were indicted in Willis' 2020 election investigation. He is the eight defendant to surrender. Multiple others, including Trump attorney Sidney Powell, were also booked at the jail Wednesday.