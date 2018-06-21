Even after President Donald Trump signed an executive order keeping immigrant families from being separated, there is still a lot of work to be done down near the border.



A group of attorneys from Dallas and all across the country are traveling south to make a dent in this immigration crisis. One such group that is mobilizing is called Lawyers for Good Government who will be providing pro-bono and volunteer legal service to detained immigrant adults and children.



"I don't think there's enough attorney's to go around. The problem really is how quickly can an attorney reach a child who is being detained," said Felix Villalobos, who is the managing attorney with RAICES, which is an immigration support service center.



Felix Villalobos has also done pro-bono work legal work in the past. He says the attorneys working with adults are preparing them for an all-important interview called a "credible fear interview." That interview essentially answers what scared the adults into leaving. "We try to explain to them what the asylum officer is looking for and how to communicate that information," said Villalobos.



Attorneys who arrive to help with the adult population may also make "Know Your Rights," presentations to help adults understand the process.



On Wednesday, WFAA was made aware of a group of young men being transported from McAllen. American Airlines says those men were being reunited with their families. Also on that plane was Michael Avenatti, who is Stormy Daniels' attorney and now represents several detained mothers. "I met with ten mothers in detention with children separated from them," said Avenatti. "Some of these families may never see their children again. It's an absolute outrage in today's day and age," he said.



The legal work with children is different. Villalobos says often times it is a long-term commitment. Attorneys who come to the child centers can expect to take on 20-30 cases at a time. "It is very common for many children to have a removal order through an immigration court because they never had any representation," said Villalobos.



There are several legal groups making that trip down south. Some attorneys have already left and other groups intend to leave by the end of this week and into the near future.

