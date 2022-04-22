Texas Army National Guard soldier missing following mission-related incident

The soldier went missing on Friday in Eagle Pass. Authorities are continuing to search for them.

TEXAS, USA — A Texas Army National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident, the Texas Military Department says.

The soldier went missing on Friday in Eagle Pass. Authorities are continuing to search for them.

"We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate," the release says.

The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working to find the soldier.