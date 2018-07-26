MCALLEN, TX — The Trump administration’s deadline to comply with a court order to reunite hundreds of immigrant families is almost here. The families were separated as a result of a “zero tolerance” policy enforced in April.

People across the country have become familiar with the images of undocumented families detained in Border Patrol facilities. Those sights and sounds include children eating and playing at a Brownsville shelter and the leaked audio recording of immigrant children crying.

That leaked audio was arguably the tipping point that led President Donald Trump to end family separation through an executive order. The president signed that order a month ago and since then, scenes of family reunifications have aired across the country as the government works to meet a Thursday court-ordered deadline.

Although there’s been widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum, some who support the president have been left wondering if the “zero tolerance” policy could’ve accomplished its intended objective of discouraging people from crossing the border illegally if it had continued.

“I do think that if it had been given a little more time that people would probably have seen that it was a good solution. I mean, he was enforcing laws that were already in play,” said border resident Cristina Garfield, a 34-year-old Latina Republican and mother of four living in the Rio Grande Valley, which is considered a democratic stronghold.

Garfield believes the backlash that followed family separations was exacerbated by both the media and liberal politicians looking to win in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Come through a legal port of entry where you’re not going to get prosecuted, where you’re not going to get separated, where you’re going to get documentation that you need so that you can come in and seek asylum,” she said.

On July 11, a 40-year-old woman was reunited with her 17-year-old daughter after being separated for 40 days. She did not want to be identified by name, so we’ll call her Isabella.

The Salvadorian mother told reporters that customs officials split them apart after they sought asylum at a port of entry. Isabella says that had she known coming to the border meant being stripped away from her daughter, she said she wouldn't have come at all.

“You better think about it twice because it’s not easy what’s going on at this moment,” Isabella said.

Garfield suspects that immigrants fleeing their countries are being misguided by gangs that profit from human smuggling. As the daughter of a once-undocumented immigrant, she feels that cartel violence changed her view on border security and immigration.

“You have to be able to listen to each other,” she said. “You have to be able to work together because this is not about party lines. This is about securing our border, period.”

© 2018 KENS