An Oregon woman who works at the DMV has come under fire for comments she purportedly made on Facebook. Lori McAllen's Facebook page is currently untraceable, but a screenshot of the comment has been widely shared online. It says she thinks immigrants crossing into the U.S. should get shot at the border.

In her bio on Facebook, McAllen wrote, "I don't have room in my heart for drama, disrespect or hate." But she seemed to have a very different attitude when discussing immigration policy in the comments section of a Facebook post.

"I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good... it'll save us hard working AMERICAN'S billions of dollars on our taxes!!" she wrote. She ended the remark with a winking emoticon.

