McALLEN, Texas - They arrived by the busload in the pouring rain, many carrying their children, seeking help after days of separation.

"The families leave their country, they suffer there, they suffer on the journey and then they suffer in the U.S., and that is wrong," said Sister Norma Pimentel.

The families at Catholic Charities in McAllen are the ones released by ICE and reunited with their children. They show up at Sister Pimentel's Humanitarian Respite Center looking for kindness after day in chain-link-style cages.

"I know America has a good heart, people in America care about people," Pimentel said. "I think we can make sure these people are OK and safe."

The people Sister Pimentel and volunteers get to help are the lucky ones. So many others still detained and still without their children.

"This a complete sh-- show of epic proportions," said attorney Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti is now in Texas and disgusted with what he's seen. He represents 50 mothers still in custody. He met with 10 Tuesday.

"At no point in time did anyone with ICE or Border Patrol tell them what was really going on, namely that they were taking the children from them and it would be days, weeks or months until they saw them again," Avenatii said.

Avenatti says he and teams of lawyers are spread across the border trying to help reunite families and -- more importantly -- devise a legal plan to end this policy.

"It's atrocious and has no place in the world let alone in America," Avenatti said.

So far the Trump administration shows no signs of stopping separations. The Attorney General now infamous after using the Bible to defend the administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

Sister Pimentel says her community will continue to help families in need. That she says is what Jesus would want.

"I think we should stay away from Scripture if we don't know how to use it," Pimentel said.

Leaders of all faiths in McAllen plan to hold a prayer vigil Wednesday to pray for all those families who are still apart from their children.

