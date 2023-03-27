LULAC wants to put a pause on new applications for asylum seekers along the border

The moratorium would last three to six months and slow the influx of migrants at the border, the organization said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A moratorium on asylum seekers at the Texas-Mexico border?

Th League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) wants to see it happen. Earlier in March, the civil rights organization presented Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with a four-point proposal to improve border safety and security, increase legal migration and add refugees into the workforce.

The proposal comes as three undocumented migrants died in two separate train car incidents in Texas over the weekend. DHS is investigating each case as human smuggling.

Among the items proposed by LULAC, one idea asks for the Biden Administration to implement a three to six-month moratorium from accepting new asylum applications. The organization said this pause will slow the influx and crowding at the border, giving border communities time to breathe.

At the same time, LULAC can be a partner in helping to educate communities about the new orderly application processes.

Another proposal includes assisting deported veterans. LULAC is requesting that DHS provide an avenue for those deported veterans to get medical treatments. The organization said they did this in the past with COVID vaccinations.

Following both train incidents, Congressman Tony Gonzales said he is focused on securing the border and legal immigration. His district runs along the border where both incidents occurred.

"I'm going to do everything in my power, whether it's the buck my own party or buck the other party, to be able to say we have to have real tangible solutions," he said. "In my district people are dying and we need real solutions."