KHOU 11 is at the border ahead of former President Trump's visit this week

HIDALGO, Texas — KHOU 11 News is at the border where former President Donald Trump is expected to visit. He will join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss plans to continue building a border wall

Former President Trump’s visit will be on Wednesday, as he tours the border wall with Gov. Abbott.

The last time the former president was here was in January, right before he left office. Now, things are very different along the border. Border wall construction has stopped under President Biden. Gov. Abbott is trying to pick up where former President Trump left off.

The governor has already declared a disaster in several Texas border counties and he’s laying the groundwork for Texas to finish building its own border wall

Border issues and illegal immigration are hot button issues used by both political parties – Democrats and Republicans -- so at times, it may be difficult to know what exactly is happening at the border.

Our VERIFY team will be looking into who is crossing the border, what’s happening with drugs like fentanyl, and who will pay for Texas’ border wall. We’ll show you the reality of what is and what isn’t happening.

