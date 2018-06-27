As President Donald Trump was preparing to sign an executive order to keep families together at the border, his daughter Ivanka donated $50,000 to a Plano church to help its effort to care for immigrant children.

Prestonwood Baptist Church pastor Jack Graham posted about the church’s efforts in a June 19 tweet, saying the church was "broken-hearted" by the separation of families and "determined to act" :

We @Prestonwood are currently working to provide solutions to care for children during this terrible immigration crisis. Our Espanol ministry let by Gilberto Corredera is stepping up to the challenge to express the love of Jesus. We are broken-hearted and determined to act — Jack Graham (@jackngraham) June 19, 2018

"We @Prestonwood are currently working to provide solutions to care for children during this terrible immigration crisis," he wrote. "Our Español ministry let by Gilberto Corredera is stepping up to the challenge to express the love of Jesus. We are broken-hearted and determined to act."

The first daughter, who knows Graham through his work with the Trump administration on faith initiatives, saw the tweet and emailed the longtime pastor saying she wanted to make a donation.

“I was shocked a little tweet would get a donation – I didn’t even ask for a donation,” Graham said during Sunday’s service at Prestonwood. “But I’m not surprised that she did it, and she sent an extremely generous donation to our church to invest in our work down on the border with the immigration crisis.”

Pastor Graham described Ivanka as a “very strong leader” and a “dynamic person.”

The separation of families at the border was a result of the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance policy” – a different interpretation of existing immigration laws that called for illegal immigrants to be criminally prosecuted. On June 20, President Trump signed an executive order ending the practice of separating families but steadfastly stating the importance of a strong immigration policy.

Graham said Ivanka’s donation is a “testimony to all of us to give.” Prestonwood says it’s received calls from churches across the country asking to help aid its immigration efforts.

In the days following the first daughter’s gift, Graham has begun meeting with other faith leaders to determine how churches can help respond to the issues at the border, according to a Prestonwood spokesperson. The church says Graham and others plan on visiting detention centers near the border in the future.

“Our national politics ought not to keep the churches in this country from helping people,” Graham said, according to a press release. “In fact, we might have fewer challenges for our nation’s political leaders if churches did more good in their communities. I’m so proud to serve at a church known for its love and care for our community, our state, our nation and the world. All of this, of course, begins with our love for Jesus Christ.”

Ivanka Trump, who serves as an assistant to the president, tweeted her thanks to her father for signing the June 20 executive order, and on June 21 said it was “time to focus on swiftly and safely reuniting the families that have been separated.”

Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border. Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values;the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2018

Now that an EO has been signed ending family separation at the border, it is time to focus on swiftly and safely reuniting the families that have been separated. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 21, 2018

More than 2,000 families had been separated since the April 8 announcement of the zero-tolerance policy. Last week, a Trump administration official told the Associated Press that about 500 of those children had been reunited with their families.

