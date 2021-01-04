Gov. Abbott to give update on 'Operation Lone Star' at the Texas border

The governor is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Weslaco, Texas.

WESLACO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will give an update Thursday on "Operation Lone Star" from Weslaco at the Texas border.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, members of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) and local law enforcement.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The press conference will be live streamed in this article.

Operation Lone Star was formed to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas. The governor's office says the operation integrates DPS with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine and tactical border security assets to areas where cartels and other smugglers are known to move drugs and people across the border.

This also comes after a recent surge of people crossing the border, including many unaccompanied minors. Two facilities is San Antonio are being used to house an overflow of migrant children temporarily including Joint Base San Antonio dormitories and the Freeman Coliseum.