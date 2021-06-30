Former President Trump, Gov. Abbott visit unfinished border wall

The governor has already allocated $250 million of taxpayer money to start the process but did not release any more details during Wednesday’s event.

They were greeted by a crowd of supporters waiting for them. The event was billed as a tour but was more of a rally.

The governor spoke first making it clear he plans to pick up where the former president left off and find a way to finish the border wall.

He's already allocated $250 million of taxpayer money to start the process but did not release any more details during Wednesday’s event.

Former President Trump spent most of his time rehashing the 2020 election, and citing his loss as the reason border crossings and drugs have spiked in recent months under President Joe Biden.

Trump did not offer much in the way of specifics but did tell the crowd what he wants done to the wall.

"It’s very hard to cut, very hard to do anything and we have to get that painted. They have to paint it. If they don’t paint it, bad things happen. It has to be painted and the best color is black because if it’s black it’s so hot no one can try to climb it," the former president said.

It's important to note the final price tag for Texas finishing up the wall on its own has not been revealed. The governor also did not address the possibility of painting it black.

Both men left the border without taking any reporter questions.