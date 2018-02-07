SAN JUAN, Texas- Houston Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who leads the Catholic Diocese of Galveston, is along the US/Mexico border in south Texas.

DiNardo is leading the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops as they navigate a discussion about undocumented family separations.

DiNardo is scheduled to address the media during a press conference Monday evening.

#Catholics from #Houston are among the recent visitors to the #Basilica in #SanJuan. Today, all eyes are on this church along the border, where #HOU #Cardinal #DanielDinardo will speak to media after touring, learning more about immigration situation in the #RGV. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/CXul7Mlttu — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 2, 2018

Ahead of his remarks, Catholics in the Rio Grande Valley are praying at the Basilica of San Juan. They say they're praying for Congress, President Donald Trump and the families who are fleeing their countries in hopes of getting asylum in the United States.

Bertha Reyes believes it will take a miracle to get Congress to pass immigration reform.

"And I pray to God every night. Lord, let this thing settle down, and let parents reunite with their kids," said Reyes.

RELATED ARTICLES:

'We're not monsters': Border patrol agents say they are being harassed, threatened

In 50 states, thousands protest immigration policy with focus on midterm elections

Immigrant toddlers ordered to appear in court alone

© 2018 KHOU