Travis Scott seen for the first time since Astroworld Festival tragedy outside Houston home

HOUSTON — The first photos of Travis Scott since the incident at the Astroworld Festival have surfaced.

The pictures, published by dailymail.com, capture the rapper outside of his Houston home.

KHOU 11 has been told Travis Scott and girlfriend Kylie Jenner are both still in Houston and reportedly very upset about what happened Friday during Scott's concert in Houston.

One of the photos shows Scott in his driveway. Another shows his attorneys shortly after they arrived at the residence. The home is being guarded by multiple security officers.

Newly obtained police radio calls during the event on Friday night paint a picture of the chaos.

“We’re getting multiple reports of people being injured,” one of the officer's states.

CBS News obtained video from a source close to the Astroworld Festival showing Houston police officers near the stage, seemingly unaware of the unfolding nightmare.

Travis Scott’s team released a statement Thursday, saying the rapper is distraught and wants to share his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

It also states Scott wants to provide aid to the families as soon as possible:

“[Scott] wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected. To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address…”

The email is: aw21information@gmail.com

Many victims who were at the concert and some family members have already obtained lawyers.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Live Nation Entertainment was responsible for securing two mosh pits in front of the stage.