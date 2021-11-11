Funeral arrangements announced for John Hilgert, youngest victim of Astroworld Festival tragedy

John was one of nine people that died at the festival. His family remembers him as a loving son and friend and a talented baseball player.

HOUSTON — The family of 14-year-old John Hilgert has announced plans for their son's funeral services.

John was a freshman at Memorial High School. He was the youngest of nine people that died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

His funeral arrangements were announced in an obituary written by his family. John's friends are invited to his family's visitation on Nov 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Nov 17 at 10 a.m.

The visitation and the funeral will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church (717 Sage Road). His family will hold a private interment afterward.

John Hilgert is being remembered as a son and friend that was full of love, positivity, talent and faith. The following is written in his obituary:

John allowed his family to fill him with love from the day he was born. He returned that love in immeasurable ways to all who became a part of his life. John's big heart was evident in the way he made friends everywhere he went. His smile was contagious, and he filled people with positive energy. All 14 years of his life on Earth were lived to the fullest. He brought happiness to every situation and rallied everyone around him to have fun and enjoy life. John lived his life through his friends and family.

Instead of bringing flowers to the services, John's family is asking people to donate to two organizations in his honor: