Houstonians asked to wear pink, white tomorrow in honor of Brianna Rodriguez

The 16-year-old Heights High School student was one of nine people killed in the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

HOUSTON — The family of Brianna Rodriguez is asking everyone to wear the Astroworld Festival victim's favorite colors Saturday in her honor.

She loved the colors pink and white, according to family members.

Brianna, who was a 16-year-old junior at Heights High School in Houston ISD, died in the crowd surge during Travis Scott's concert on Nov. 5. She was one of nine people who sustained fatal injuries.

A woman claiming to be the teen's aunt, Iris Rodriguez, posted this message Friday on social media:

"My brother Osvaldo and his wife Ester lost their beautiful daughter Brianna Rodriguez last Friday. Tomorrow 11/13 we ask that our city of Houston Tx wear pink or white her favorite colors to remember her. #HoustonWearsPinkForBri"

Friends and family members gathered Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched for those interested in helping the the victim's family. As of Friday, more than $70,000 in donations have been made.