Brianna Rodriguez, Heights HS junior killed in Astroworld tragedy, remembered in funeral

HOUSTON — One of the nine victims who died in the Astroworld Festival tragedy is being remembered today at a funeral service.
Brianna Rodriguez died during Travis Scott’s concert last Friday.
We’ve seen dozens of people in their pink and white showing up to the La Paz funeral home. That was requested by Brianna’s family because those were her favorite colors.
It’s been emotional outside. Family, friends and classmates have been consoling one another, wiping tears as they headed inside.
Brianna was a junior at Houston ISD's Heights High School known for her love of dance in her third year with the school’s award-winning dance team, the “Red Coats.”
Classmates described her as someone who never failed to put a smile on someone’s face.
One of Brianna’s family members posted on Facebook Friday night, asking everyone in the City of Houston to wear pink and white today honoring the 16-year-old’s life.
