Judge separates Astroworld Festival lawsuit plaintiffs into four categories

Attorneys for those affected are trying to work together to streamline the process.

HOUSTON — Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in November.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of attorneys representing some of the 10 victims killed and thousands more injured were in court for the first of many proceedings.

11th District Court Judge Kristen Brauchle Hawkins called this “a serious case with serious allegations.”

Attorneys for those affected are trying to work together to streamline the process.

They said it could take some time before decisions are made in these lawsuits because of the sheer volume of cases, the different law firms representing them and more than 50 defendants including rapper Travis Scott and LiveNation.

Right now, concertgoers suing have been placed into four main categories. They include those who were killed, those who suffered traumatic brain injury, bodily injury or PTSD.

Judge Hawkins wants these cases to be tried in the courtroom and not on social media or through the press.

She’s asking attorneys to “address comments accordingly.”

The next hearing is scheduled for next month.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube