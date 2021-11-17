12,000 people could have entered Astroworld Festival without tickets: Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation

HCSCC said thousands of festivalgoers could have entered NRG Park without tickets when fans rushed the gates long before Travis Scott's performance.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation held a regularly scheduled board meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The Corporation runs NRG Park, where Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival was held earlier this month.

It was the first meeting since the tragedy happened. Ten people died from injuries during a massive crowd surge during Scott's performance.

Before the surge during Scott's performance, though, crowds rushed gates at NRG Park. The Convention said it believes about 12,000 people could have entered the concert without a ticket.

"Live Nation, throughout the day, was sending us scanner reports. The final report we have from their ticketing scanning system was 37,858," NRG Park General Manager Mark Miller said.

The Houston Fire Department estimated that there were about 50,000 people at Scott's show, which was the last performance of the night.