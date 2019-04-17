DALLAS — With storms forecasted to move into North Texas Wednesday night, Southwest Airlines said they plan to suspend operations from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Dallas Love Field.

The airline said the suspension will impact about 100 flights. No outbound flights were scheduled after 6 PM, but four flights were expected to arrive with Southwest after 10 PM.

Southwest said it notified passengers and many worked with the airline to reschedule at Love Field.

Alaska Airlines and Delta continued their service out of Love Field, but officials from both airlines said they would be closely monitoring the weather.

Alaska Airlines, however, canceled all remaining incoming flights into Love Field after 6 PM.

Officials with American Airlines said they're also monitoring the weather and have a plan "to minimize the number of aircraft exposed to the elements" at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

With some cancellations tonight, it's likely that flights may be impacted Thursday morning.

