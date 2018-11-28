Many Texas may be donating to charity today as a part of Giving Tuesday, but a new survey from WalletHub says that statistically, Texans rank among the lowest states for charitable giving.

The survey, released Tuesday, ranked all 50 states and Washington D.C. on 18 charitable categories, including each state's volunteer rate, the number of sheltered homeless people in each state, percentage of donated income and the amount of charities per capita.

Texas placed 43rd overall, with a "Volunteering and Service" rank of 33 and a "Charitable Giving" rank of 38.

Source: WalletHub

The most charitable state? Minnesota. Least charitable? That'd be Nevada.

Texas also placed 46th on the amount of charities per capita, according to WalletHub's methods, and also pulled a 41 percent difference in the amount of resident surveyed who claimed to have donated to charity versus the percentage of taxpayers who have actually donated to charity.

Texas was also categorized as one of the "Richest and Least Charitable" states in the survey.

Source: WalletHub

What say you? Think this is way off base? Think it sounds about right? Are you participating in Giving Tuesday? Let us know.

