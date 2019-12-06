CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn confirmed to 3News Wednesday that she and her family have received death threats since she voiced her opinion regarding a proclamation during last Wednesday's commissioners court meeting.

It was last Wednesday when Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales read a proclamation to recognize Pride Week in Corpus Christi. Vaughn and some other supporters disagreed with the proclamation.

"I want it in the record that I do not support this proclamation or agree with the statements in it," Vaughn said.

Among other things, the proclamation said Pride Week is dedicated to honoring the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting, commemorating the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's marriage equality ruling, and honoring the LGBTQUIA+ community.

Vaughn told 3News that she is standing her ground on her opinion and that she will not be bullied into supporting something that goes against her faith. She also said this issue did not belong in county courts.