AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody after he allegedly started randomly stabbing others inside a business on South Congress in Austin.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the stabbing, which, according to Austin police, happened in the 500 block of Congress Avenue.

Before the stabbing started, the suspect was detained by civilians outside of the business, KVUE's Tony Plohetski has confirmed. The suspect was able to get away from the civilians before running back inside the business and randomly stabbing people, Plohetski said.

The suspect then got on top of the restaurant's roof and jumped from the top, Plohetski confirmed. The man is now in serious condition.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene. ATCEMS said a man in his 20s was killed and four patients are currently being treated at this time. One of the patients regained a pulse and has critical, life-threatening injuries, medics said.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

