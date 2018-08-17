BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - For the past few weeks, Brazoria County has been spraying from the air and from on the ground for mosquito control.

County officials say it’s working and that no mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile.

Some residents are pleased with the pro-active approach. “I think spraying is good as a preventative measure,” says Roger Brathwaite.

However, not everyone’s on board with the measure. “Chemicals in general, scare me off,” says Pearland mom of 3, Erin Cujko.

Bee farmer Dane Beito said, “There should be absolutely no spraying going on, right now, unless something tested positive in one of their traps.”

Beito believes that an active ingredient in the pesticide has wiped out several dozen of his beehives at his bee farm, in Pearland. “It is killing our bees.”

He says he lost about three fourths of his hives after the state-ordered aerial spraying, right after Hurricane Harvey.

Brazoria County officials acknowledge that the spray can kill bees as well, but that the spraying is done after dark, when bees are back in their hives.

In Harris County, ground spraying is done where concentrations of infected mosquitos have been found.

Officials say, so far in 2018, there have been 245 pools of mosquitos in the city and county that have tested positive for West Nile. That number is up from 118, for the entire year, last year.

County health officials tell KHOU, that there’s been one human case of West Nile, this year.

A man between 65 and 74 years old was recently diagnosed with the disease. He is expected to recover.

On Friday, Fort Bend County confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in a sample of trapped mosquitos, in Stafford.

On Thursday, other samples in the County tested positive. Truck spraying has since increased in the area.

Officials in all surrounding counties are urging people who are most vulnerable to getting sick from the disease – the very young and old – to take precaution.

They’re instructed to wear an EPA- approved insect repellant, when outside. Infected mosquitos are most active during dusk and dawn.

In Brazoria County, the last time a mosquito tested positive was in Alvin, in 2017. There were two human cases of West Nile, in Freeport and Pearland, but officials say they were travel-related.

