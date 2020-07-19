The 47-year-old old man was taking a tandem jump with an instructor and was in "CPR status" when they landed, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A skydiver died Sunday after suffering a medical issue while in the air near Chula Vista, according to Cal Fire San Diego. The 47-year-old old man took the skydive jump Sunday morning in which there were no malfunctions and the parachute opened as expected, according to authorities.

The skydiver's parachute opened and he drifted off course before landing, where a San Diego County Sheriff's helicopter located him at about 11 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns of the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Cal Fire crews responded to the scene on Otay Lakes Road northwest of the Skydive San Diego Glider Port along with sheriffs and the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Officials said the man was in "CPR status" when they arrived. He was then hoisted up to an ambulance where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. At about 11:40 a.m and an official with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene.

The skydiver had been a customer at Skydive San Diego, where the skydive plane took off, since 2002 and had made 40 jumps, according to the company's business manager, Catherine Bedell. He was experienced and licensed, she said.



"He was really excited this morning to be jumping again," Bedell said.

#OtayIC in Otay [final] One patient was CPR status upon our arrival. Firefighters worked tirelessly alongside SD Sheriff, Mercy Ambulance and Skydive San Diego staff who first came to his aid, but sadly the patient was pronounced deceased at scene. SD Sheriff to remain at scene. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 19, 2020