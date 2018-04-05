The San Antonio Police Department is looking for 73-year-old Jack Gordon Ferrell, who was last seen on Thursday around 5 p.m.

Police describe Ferrell as 5’11, 170 pounds with gray/balding hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, white t-shirt, khaki pants, and white shoes.

Ferrell has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and police believe he poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Police say Ferrell was driving a white, 2017 Nissan with Colorado license plate 320TWH.

If you have any information about Ferrell’s whereabouts, call SAPD at 210-207-7660.

