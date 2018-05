The San Antonio Police Department has canceled a silver alert for a 73-year-old man who went missing on Thursday around 5 p.m.

Jack Gordon Ferrell was diagnosed with cognitive impairment and police issued that alert after they said they believed he posed a credible threat to his own health and safety.

The alert was canceled Friday morning after Ferrell was reportedly located.

