FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A large, barnacle-covered wooden cross has washed ashore along a South Florida beach, captivating tourists who dragged it from the water's edge.

John Skorupa tells the Sun Sentinel he was walking along Fort Lauderdale beach on Saturday when he came upon the 20-foot (6-meter) cross swaying in the water.

A group of people carried it up and onto the beach, where it now rests in the sand, becoming a popular photo spot.

The owner of the Ocean Manor Beach Resort hotel told WSVN he was in disbelief.

“I said, ‘You’re kidding me.’ I go, ‘Seriously? I thought you’re joking,'” said Frank Talerico, the hotel’s owner.

Talerico said his sister had been praying at the hotel Saturday after a bad dream. Hours later, the cross arrived.

No one quote knows where the cross came from, but Skroupa says theories about its origins are abound at the local tiki bar. The one that makes the most sense to him is that it floated from Puerto Rico after a series of hurricanes.

