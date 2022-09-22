x
Woman dead, gunman possibly shot to death by deputies in Atascocita shooting, sheriff says

The sheriff said a possible NCIS agent was injured in this shooting. This is a developing story.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman is dead and a possible NCIS investigator were injured Thursday in a shooting in an Atascocita neighborhood, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened on Tullich Run in the Balmoral community. The sheriff started tweeting about the incident shortly after 4 p.m.

It's not known what led to the shooting, but Sheriff Gonzalez initially reported that there was an active search for the gunman. A few minutes later, he said the possible gunman was shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4.

An infant was in the home where the shooting happened, but fortunately, they were not injured, Gonzalez reported.

Another investigator may have been on the scene when the shooting happened but that person was also not injured.

We are working to gather more details on this developing story.

Check back for updates.

