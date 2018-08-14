A viral video making the rounds on social media this week appears to show a person attempting incredibly dangerous stunts while traveling sans helmet, and at dangerously high speeds, down a San Antonio highway.

Ace Scott said he was driving down Loop 410 Sunday around 3 p.m. when he witnessed the person swerving in and out of traffic, with his body laid flat across the seat of a motorcycle. "He was doing this for about ten minutes on the highway," said Scott.

After watching the person veering in and out of traffic, watching other drivers honking at the person furiously, and fearing for the safety of the person on the bike and others, Scott said he decided to pull out his phone and document it.

Scott posted the video on two social media accounts afterward, hoping to locate the person on the bike.

"He definitely didn't care about his life that day," said Scott. "He was bouncing and swerving into other people's lanes. It was crazy."

Since then, the video has gone viral both on Twitter and Facebook, but Scott told KENS 5 Tuesday that he still has not located the person on the bike.

San Antonio police told KENS 5 they are researching if they received reports of the incident. They said that if you were to witness someone driving dangerously, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

