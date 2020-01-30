MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — Honesty is often the best policy, and that was proven true when a cat labeled the "World's Worst Cat" finally found her forever home.

On Tuesday the Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina announced Perdita, the irritable, socially awkward cat, has finally been adopted.

The 4-year-old feline came to the shelter after her previous owner died, leaving her alone for a while until she was brought over, according to a report by meowingtons.com.

A Facebook post by the shelter said Perdita was in such a foul mood that staff thought she might be ill, but it turned out to not be the case.

"Vet agrees ... she's just a jerk," the shelter said.

Most people looking to adopt a cat are hoping for the sweet, cuddly, purring type, so finding a permanent home for Perdita would not be easy. Among Perdita's many dislikes are children, dogs and hugs, the Facebook post said.

But she doesn't hate everything, according to the shelter. She also likes "...staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again."

In an effort to be honest, the shelter told potential adopters via Facebook, "Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart."

The post is accompanied by photos of the black and white cat with her ears back, shoulders squared and eyes like daggers.

The full post said:

"Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again; the song Cat Scratch Fever, the movie Pet Cemetery (Church is her hero), jump scares (her specialty), lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile, fooling shelter staff into thinking she's sick (vet agrees...she's just a jerk) DISLIKES: the color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least...HUGS. She's single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space."

The shelter's brutal honesty seems to have worked because staff soon found themselves sorting through 175 applicants until they found the perfect family brave enough to take on the intimidating cat.

"Perdita chose her adopters after a successful meet and greet that included minimal growling and very little slapping (on her part...her new cat parents are lovely and don't growl or slap at all)," the shelter said. "We feel confident in the decision and feel that the couple's quiet lifestyle, vast cat-experience, patience and cat-appropriate house will lead to a successful transition for Perdita!"

The shelter said the "World's Worst Cat" will leave for her new home in Tennessee on Saturday.

You can keep up with Perdita and her journey to her forever home by checking the Mitchell County Animal Rescue's Facebook page.

