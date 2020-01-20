CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon near the Cherokee County Airport.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the pilot of the small passenger plane was killed in the crash. The pilot was the only person on board.

The crash occurred in the Ponta area off Highway 204 near County Road 4303. Ponta is a small unincorporated community east of Cherokee County between Jacksonville and Nacogdoches.

According to our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the plane came in contact with a power line or guide wire after leaving the county airport.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is on scene and the Federal Aviation Administration is on the way to investigate.

