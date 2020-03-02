Students and staff have been told to shelter in place at Texas A&M University -Commerce due to an active criminal investigation at one of its dorms, according to the school's Twitter account.

All classes have been canceled for the rest of Monday at the Commerce campus.

The university's police department said it is investigating three possible gunshot victims at the Pride Rock Residence Hall.

It is a three-story residence hall open to first-year students.

Commerce ISD also said all of its facilities were in a "lock-out" until further notice due to the incident as well, meaning no one will be allowed to enter or leave its facilities.

Campbell ISD issued a shelter-in-place in response also. No visitors will be allowed on campus and students will not be allowed to leave until the alert is lifted, the school's Facebook account said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

