Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several counties in Central Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The South and Central Texas area was on high alert Monday afternoon and evening as a strong line of severe storms began sweeping across the area, bringing threats of hail, high winds and tornado activity.

Three Tornado Warnings were issued in the KENS 5 viewing area late in the afternoon in quick succession. All three now have expired. They affected Gonzales, Guadalupe and Hays counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of DeWitt, Karnes, Atascosa and Wilson counties until 7 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Guadalupe, Gonzales and Wilson counties until 7:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floresville TX, Nixon TX, Poth TX until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/fqXEJSQk3b — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 21, 2022

Counties farther north and east continue to face a severe weather threat. The latest updates are available from our sister station KVUE in Austin.

Brian Martin shared this footage of the confirmed tornado from the Dell offices in Round Rock. #atxwx



MORE: https://t.co/1rltwI4SAZ pic.twitter.com/TILJ1aD4vO — KVUE News (@KVUE) March 21, 2022

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Bexar County as well as other counties in our area until 10 p.m., including Guadalupe, Comal, Wilson, Dewitt, Gonzales, Kendall and Karnes.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/G8jAFZ48r6 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 21, 2022

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the CPS Energy Map was reporting about 3,100 customers had lost power.

ORIGINAL STORY

A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to develop Monday afternoon and sweep across Texas through the evening, the National Weather Service says.

The highest risk is for large hail, but tornadoes and damaging winds also could take place. Those wind gusts could exceed 60 mph.

The storms were expected to develop near U.S. Highway 281 between 2 and 4 p.m. with severity increasing to the east. The Hill Country could see severe weather until about 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Interstate 35 corridor could be hazardous between 3 and 8 p.m., which is rush hour. So, plan ahead for your commute.

This is the first Moderate Risk of severe weather in South-Central Texas since May 10, 2015. https://t.co/xULSj7B9Kw — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 21, 2022

The National Weather Storm Predication Center also tweeted a map of where severe weather is expected.



This is a developing weather event. Refresh the page for the latest updates.



SEVERE WEATHER 101

When severe weather threatens the area, it is important to know what risks a storm can bring and what you should do to stay safe.

One of the most important things to know is where you are located on a map, so when a watch or warning is put into place, you can identify if you are at risk. When the National Weather Service puts out warnings, they are county-based and sometimes include cities as well. It is important to know where you live in the county and that you can identify it on a map.

It is also important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means that conditions are favorable for something to happen, but a warning means that something has developed and it is important to take action.

So, what would cause a thunderstorm to be qualified as a "severe" thunderstorm?

Hail that is one inch large is also considered to be about the size of a quarter.

Another ingredient that would lead to a storm becoming severe is if winds are 58 mph or greater.

Winds at this strength could cause damage to roofs and could even cause trees to be knocked down.

Finally, if a tornado is present inside a thunderstorm it would qualify the storm as becoming severe.

In this instance, a tornado warning would be issued.

A tornado watch can be issued for an area if strong storms are expected, and if the storms bring the risk for tornadoes, but not all storms include the threat for tornadoes. The ingredients in the atmosphere for a tornado to form are not always there when storms are present.

If the area you are in is ever under a tornado warning, it is important to know where you should go inside your home.

Head to the lowest, interior room of your home. The basement would be best, but if you don't have one, head to the first floor of the home and get away from exterior walls, or walls that lead to the outside of the home.

It is also important to stay away from glass. The more walls you can put between you and the outside, the better.

While lightning can be frequent in storms and very dangerous, it does not lead to a storm being qualified as severe.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Storms can also lead to flooding. Flooding may not cause a storm to be labeled as being severe, but it is the deadliest kind of weather.

South Texas is known to have major flood events every few years, so it is important to use caution and to always stay out of floodwaters. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

Entering flood water is very dangerous as you can be swept off of your feet and you don't know what could be in the water that could hurt you.

The best thing you can do to be ready for severe weather is know what you will do in the event it strikes where you live.

Make sure your family has a severe weather action plan.

Have a place everyone goes inside your home and keep supplies there, such as food, medication, batteries, and flashlights.

