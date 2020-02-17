Roads in the area of Interstate 37 and Buddy Lawrence Drive are being shut down for an emergency situation.

Witnesses tell 3News this is near Citgo East.

Few details are available at this time, but initial reports stated a "gas line rupture" was reported at the scene.

Oak Park Elementary, Driscoll Middle School and Miller High School are under shelter-in-place due to the fire, according to Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

