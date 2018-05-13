Seven people, including a suspect, were taken to the hospital Saturday night after the suspect crashed into two vehicles during a police chase in north Houston, police say.

The Houston Police Department said at about 10 p.m. an officer was leaving a scene off of Northchase Drive when he noticed a vehicle speeding. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect fled and a chase began.

According to HPD, the suspect sped through the intersection of Ella Blvd. and Gears Road and struck a vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the citizen’s vehicle to crash into other vehicles.

The suspect continued to flee from the officer and caused a head on collision with a vehicle that had five people inside. All five were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victim in the first crash was also transported to the hospital.

Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

HPD later discovered the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and that may be the reason why he was running from police.

