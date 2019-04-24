HOUSTON — A second woman in Colombia has accused Father Jesus Suarez of sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said Wednesday afternoon.

Suarez was removed as pastor of St. Philip of Jesus parish in northeast Houston in March after allegations that he sexually abused minors, possibly resulting in the birth of children.

The alleged abuse that resulted in that investigation occurred in Colombia in the 1980s, before Suarez came to the United States in 1994.

This latest complaint was received by the Archdiocese on Wednesday and was immediately referred to the Houston Police Department, the Archdiocese announced in a statement.

According to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston directories, Suarez was ordained in 1986 at the parish Socorro y San Gil in Columbia. His Houston-area assignments include St. Pius V in Pasadena from 2002 to 2005, Sacred Heart in Conroe in 2006, St. Vincent de Paul in 2007. Suarez began serving St. Philip of Jesus in 2008.

The Archdiocese said local leaders were "unaware of these allegations until just recently" and they did not know if the person in Colombia lodging the latest complaint was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse.

