A second person injured in the explosion at Coryell County Memorial Hospital in Gatesville died Thursday afternoon.

Gatesville Police said Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock died at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple at 3:45 p.m. Police said he worked for Network Controls. Morales's death brings the number of people killed to two. Fourteen other people were injured.

The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon in the boiler room of a construction site next to the hospital.

Michael Bruggman, 44, was also killed. He worked for Lochridge-Priest. Five of the other people injured were employed by Lochridge-Priest. It was unclear Friday what company employed the rest of the workers.

The State Fire Marshall's office is the lead agency on the investigation into what caused the explosion. Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said members of the Texas Rangers and other agencies are assisting the Fire Marshall's office.

Carter Blood Care was holding a blood drive for the victims at the HEB in Gatesville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with questions about how to get in touch with family members who may have been impacted by the explosion can call 254-865-8251. Residents in the community needing assistance can call 254-404-2500.

