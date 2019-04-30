HOUSTON — The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that insider trading occurred around the time that Chevron Corp.’s acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. was announced.

The alleged insider trading potentially resulted in about $2.5 million in profits, and the SEC has obtained an emergency court order to freeze the related assets, according to an April 29 press release.

The SEC identified a series of suspicious transactions prior to April 12, when California-based Chevron (NYSE: CVX) announced it would acquire The Woodlands-based Anadarko (NYSE: APC) for $65 per share in cash and stock. Foreign brokerage accounts in the United Kingdom and Cyprus were used to make the transactions, so the trader or traders involved have not been identified, per the release. The foreign accounts profited after Anadarko’s shares rose significantly — closing at $61.78 per share, up 32 percent, on the first day alone — and those accounts have been frozen.

